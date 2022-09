More Than Half Of Germans Continue To Support Introduction Of Sanctions Against Russia - Media

In Germany, the level of support for sanctions pressure against Russia is decreasing. However, more than half of Germans favor maintaining restrictions against the Russian Federation, even if they have consequences for themselves.

The German edition of Deutsche Welle reports this.

Previously, the Infratest dimap Institute in Berlin conducted a sociological poll called Deutschlandtrend ("Trend of Germany").

One of the questions to the Germans was the level of their support for restrictive measures against Russia for full-scale aggression launched against Ukraine.

According to the poll, 53% of respondents are in favor of maintaining sanctions against Russia. At the same time, the respondents are ready for the fact that restrictions against the Russian Federation will lead to an increase in prices, interruptions in energy supply and problems of the country's economy.

40% of Germans polled opposed sanctions against Russia, if they cause negative consequences.

In eastern Germany, more than half of respondents took this position.

It is noted that according to a similar poll conducted in March this year, 66% of Germans supported the introduction of sanctions against Russia, which indicates a decrease in the level of support for the sanctions regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August, Western media reported, citing experts and analysts, that large-scale sanctions imposed on Russia set its economy back four years.

We also reported that on August 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to impose tougher sanctions against Russia due to its actions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

In addition, it became known that only half of the G-20 countries supported sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine.