Shoigu Announces Capture Of Pisky Village In Donetsk Region. This Is Fourth Such Statement Of Russia In Month

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian occupation army captured the village of Pisky, Donetsk region. This is the fourth such statement of the Russian Federation in a month.

This is evidenced by the reports of the Russian media, which refer either to their correspondents or Shoigu himself.

So today, September 2, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation during a conference call announced the "breakthrough of the defense" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the "taking control" of a large defense hub of the Ukrainian military in the village of Pisky.

Before that, on August 14, the Russian Channel One (Pervyy Kanal) on its air reported that Russian troops and units of the so-called LDNR allegedly "took Pisky," of which the Ukrainian army bombed Donbas for "eight years."

About a month ago, on August 7, the Russian defense ministry's Zvezda channel wrote that the invaders "stormed" Pisky and began "clearing" the village from mythical "nationalists."

And almost a month ago, on August 5, Channel One again announced that the village of Pisky had come under the control of Russian occupiers and DPR terrorists.

The channel also said at the time that the capture of the village "caused serious damage" to the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening operational update announced the partial success of Russian troops in the village of Pisky, Donetsk region.

Since then, the command has not reported the advance of the occupiers at this location.

Recall that in early August, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the situation near Pisky and Avdiivka hell.