The G7 countries (USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) have agreed to impose price restrictions on Russian oil.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The G7 countries have agreed to introduce price limits for Russian oil, writes the Financial Times," the head of the Office noted.

According to him, the G7 intends to introduce restrictions on oil from December, and on Russian oil products - from February 2023.

The head of the President's Office emphasizes that the international working group on the development of sanctions against Russia, co-chaired by Yermak himself and the former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, proposed to introduce price limits for Russian oil in its Action Plan on sanctions.

According to Yermak, this will be an additional blow to the Russian economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, today the G7 had to approve a plan to limit the price of Russian oil.

In mid-August, the price of Russian oil fell to a level that "threatens" the budget of the Russian Federation.