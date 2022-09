Zaporizhzhia NPP Connects 5th Power Unit To Power Grid, Trying To Start It

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) is trying to start power unit No. 5 again, which turned off after yesterday's Russian provocations. It was connected to the power grid. This was reported by the Energoatom’s Telegram channel.

It is noted that power unit No. 5 was connected to the power grid at 1:10 p.m.

"Currently, the station has two power units that produce electricity for the needs of Ukraine. There are no comments on the operation of equipment and security systems," the press service reports.

It is worth recalling that on August 18, a video appeared on the network made by one of the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which shows military equipment of the Russian army inside the station engine room.

And yesterday, September 2, the Russian media themselves confirmed the fact that the troops placed equipment inside the station.

They released a video of IAEA inspectors visiting the ZNPP, which clearly shows military trucks with the sign "Z."

We also reported that on August 25, the British Ministry of Defence showed satellite images of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which shows that the Russians placed military equipment several tens of meters from the fifth power unit of the station.