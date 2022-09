Zelenskyy Granted Citizenship To 17 Russians During War. Who They Are Is Unknown

During Russia's war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted Ukrainian citizenship to 17 citizens of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the response of the State Migration Service to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"By the decrees of the President of Ukraine, in accordance with Article 9 of the Law, 17 citizens of the Russian Federation were admitted to the citizenship of Ukraine," the response reads.

The letter does not specify the names of these people and their status.

The circumstances of granting them Ukrainian citizenship are also not specified.

In accordance with Ukrainian legislation, foreigners or stateless persons may be admitted to Ukrainian citizenship at their request.

At the same time, the State Migration Service did not specify the number of appeals from citizens of Russia on the issue of acquiring/accepting Ukrainian citizenship, as the authority forms such reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the war with the Russian Federation, Zelenskyy deprived 10 Ukrainians of citizenship.

243 Russian citizens received Ukrainian citizenship during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. That is, every day of the war, one Russian received Ukrainian citizenship.