President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has created a separate advisory council on Ukraine's interaction with Arab and Muslim states.

This is stated in decree of the head of state No. 622 of September 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The purpose of such a body is to promote the development and intensification of Ukraine's interaction with Arab and Muslim states.

The advisory council is an advisory body under the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appointed the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak as the head of the advisory council.

The advisory body also included Verkhovna Rada Member Rustem Umerov, head of the Main Office for Foreign Policy Activities of the Directorate for Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnership Yurii Vitrenko, Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and others.

