The head of the defense department of the aggressor country, Sergei Shoigu, said that the Russian occupying army allegedly did not place heavy weapons at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Shoigu made a corresponding statement today, September 2, his words are quoted by the press service of the authority.

According to him, the authorities of Ukraine are allegedly lying about the fact that the Russian military is hiding behind the infrastructure of the nuclear power plant for shelling Ukrainian cities and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I declare responsibly that we do not have heavy weapons on the territory of the nuclear plant and in the surrounding areas. I hope that the IAEA commission will verify this personally," Shoigu said.

The head of the military department of the aggressor country also once again accused Ukraine of launching new strikes on the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It is worth reminding that on August 18, a video made by one of the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP appeared on the Internet, showing military equipment of the Russian army inside the machine room of the station.

And yesterday, September 2, the Russian mass media themselves confirmed the fact that the troops of the occupying forces placed equipment inside the premises of the station.

They published a video of a visit to the nuclear power plant by IAEA inspectors, in which military trucks with a "Z" sign are clearly visible.

We also wrote that on August 25, the British Ministry of Defense showed satellite images of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which show that the Russians have placed military equipment a few tens of meters from the fifth power unit of the plant.