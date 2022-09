An exterior view of the Beijing Stock Exchange in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Li Xin.

A total of 110 companies have been listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, with a combined market value of nearly ¥200 bln (about $29 bln), according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Established in November 2021, the Beijing Stock Exchange has become an accelerator, turbo-charging the growth of innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

At present, SMEs account for 77% of the 110 listed companies, and private enterprises account for 90%.

"SMEs and private enterprises are important forces for stabilizing economic growth and employment. The establishment of the Beijing bourse is of far-reaching significance for enhancing the ability of the capital markets to serve these companies", – said Tian Lihui, a professor of finance at Nankai University.

The bourse has raised over ¥23.5 bln through initial public offerings, which averages ¥210 mln for each firm.

For the next step, the Beijing bourse will implement a diversified trading mechanism, encourage all types of investors to enter the market, improve its product system and strive to prevent financial risks, a person in charge of the bourse said.