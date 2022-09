In Crimea, a large convoy of Russian military equipment was noticed on the Tavryda Highway, moving from the Kerch Bridge towards the mainland of Ukraine.

This was reported by Krym.Realii with reference to eyewitnesses.

In particular, a column of Russian military trucks was recorded on the section of the highway between the village of Fontan of the Leninskyi district and the turn to the village of Lenino.

According to eyewitnesses, the trucks, mostly URAL brand, were accompanied by cars of the Russian state automobile inspection with flashing beacons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainians in the south of the country, and especially in Crimea, for providing valuable intelligence information.

On August 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advised the Russian occupiers to flee or surrender, because the state is returning its territories.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense calls on the residents of Crimea to provide information on the whereabouts of Russian army leaders and collaborators. Intelligence calls on the residents of Crimea to help expel the occupiers from Ukraine.