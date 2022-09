The press service of the businessman and former Member of Parliament Kostiantyn Zhevaho states that the information that he may be detained abroad and extradited to Ukraine is not true.

This is stated in the statement of the press service of Zhevaho, which Ukrainian News Agency obtained.

"This information is untrue and aims to manipulate public opinion regarding the honor and dignity of K. Zhevaho and harm his business reputation," the press service notes.

According to its data, the SBI has indeed published a message that the bureau is actively investigating proceedings regarding the legality of border crossing by conscript citizens of Ukraine from the so-called "Monaco Battalion" (the name of the report of Ukrainska Pravda dated August 17, 2022) after February 24, 2022, as well as other episodes of illegal activity of some persons, which are mentioned in the UP material.

"However, there is no mention of Kostiantyn Zhevaho in the official notification of the SBI and no official confirmation that the case concerns him. K. Zhevaho and his lawyers know that the SBI opened criminal proceedings against him more than 6 years ago, in which the SBI is trying to bring charges against K. Zhevaho that have no legal grounds and are politically motivated," the press service said.

The statement also states that Zhevaho has never left the territory of Ukraine in any illegal way and has been abroad since 2019 due to personal and medical circumstances, which are valid reasons for being abroad in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine.

"All these journalistic pseudo-investigations are nothing more than a PR attempt on his name and the political corruption and involvement of the SBI under the previous Prosecutor General. This case has been under consideration for more than 6 years, and during this period of time it should have already been investigated or dismissed or brought to court. But SBI investigators have no desire either to dismiss the case due to the lack of a crime or to bring it to court. K. Zhevaho submitted more than 10 appeals with requests to conduct investigative actions with him, to give his testimony, and also in accordance with the court's decision to change the preventive measure to the payment of a large amount of bail. But the SBI and the Prosecutor's Office under the previous leadership were not interested in investigating this case and publishing a fair decision. They were only interested in videos, thanks to which they earned themselves cheap popularity and distracted the public the kind of really important criminal cases that require investigation," the press service said.

The press service also reminded that Interpol refused to include him in its database due to the political involvement of the SBI accusations and the inconsistency of these issues with the Interpol statute.

According to Zhevaho's lawyers, spreading false, distorted and unverified information about the businessman is a violation of Ukrainian legislation, the Convention on Human Rights, violates his constitutional rights and damages his business reputation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to sources of Ukrainian News Agency, the SBI is asking the Principality of Monaco to extradite former MP and businessman Zhevaho.

The MP called on the SBI to complete the Zhevaho case and submit the indictment to the court.