British intelligence said that Russian military-strategic exercises failed to ensure the ability of the Russian army to conduct large-scale, complex operations.

This is stated in a recent intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

As noted, fierce fighting continues in the south of Ukraine, in particular shelling in the Enerhodar district near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

In addition, despite the war in Ukraine, on September 1, the Russian military began the annual Joint Strategic Exercises Vostok 22, which became the culmination of the exercise year.

"Russia has publicly stated that 50,000 military personnel will participate in them, but it is unlikely that more than 15,000 military personnel will be actively involved this year. This is about 20% of the forces that participated in the last Vostok exercises in 2018," the review says.

"Russia's military actions in Ukraine have shown that Russian military-strategic exercises such as Vostok have failed to support the military's ability to conduct large-scale, complex operations," British intelligence claims.

The British Ministry of Defense notes that such events have a strict script, do not encourage initiative and are primarily aimed at making an impression on Russian leaders and the international audience.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is confident that Donetsk region will be annexed to the Russian Federation by the end of the year.

Currently, several options for the development of this situation are being considered in Russia. Perhaps the "referendums" will be held on September 11, and the rest of the territory of Donetsk region will be annexed as it is captured by Russian troops.

Meanwhile, military analysts believe that Russia cannot capture the desired regions and fight the local resistance movement in the occupied territories. Also, the Russian Federation increasingly admits its inability to hold pseudo-referendums.