IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi made his first comment after visiting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar. He noted that the permanent mission of the organization will function at the NPP.

The video with Grossi's comment was published by Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

Thus, Grossi emphasized that the IAEA mission is still at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The head of the organization managed to visit the NPP blocks, see the emergency systems and other elements.

"Our work at the NPP has just begun. I saw a lot. And my people are still there. We had the opportunity to go around the whole site. I went inside the units, I had the opportunity to see the emergency systems, diesel generators, other elements. We also visited control panels of several power units," Grossi noted.

According to him, the experts of the mission chose three or four key areas that they had to see directly, and were able to do so.

"We are going to be present at the NPP for a long time. We have a lot of work to do in order to conduct a detailed analysis of some of the technical aspects of what we saw," the IAEA director general said.

He also added that the NPP and its physical integrity had been breached several times, either accidentally or on purpose.

In addition, he said, there are two groups of technical experts. The first one will be at the NPP until Sunday or Monday, continuing the assessment, continuing the work that was started today, working in the same places. They can form certain observations and evaluation conclusions to form a detailed report.

"After that, it is planned to ensure our permanent presence at the NPP. They will have to give an objective, neutral, technologically justified assessment of what is happening at the NPP," Grossi said.

Grossi also noted that he is leaving the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but the IAEA mission will remain at the NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians openly showed IAEA inspectors their military equipment in the Zaporizhzhia NPP hall.

Earlier, we wrote that the Russian occupying army turned the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a full-fledged military base, which it uses to shell Ukrainian settlements on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River.