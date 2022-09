A new tariff plan for settlement and cash service “Entrepreneur” began to operate at IBOX BANK for clients – individual entrepreneurs.

According to it, the subscription fee for the hryvnia account is included in the cost of settlement service of the current account, the subscription fee for the foreign currency account is 50 hryvnias. per month

According to the new “Entrepreneur” tariff plan, the fee for settlement and cash service will be charged monthly, no later than the last operating day of the reporting month. Payment will be made by a separate cash/settlement document or by contractual write-off.

The commission is calculated on the condition that there is a movement of funds at the account, in addition to crediting accrued interest on the balance of funds in the current account.

The commission for issuing funds from the account without VAT will be 0.4% of the cash amount.

In addition, the “Standard” tariff plan is valid for individual entrepreneurs.