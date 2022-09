The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed five warehouses, a control post and more than a hundred occupiers.

That follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

The military said that 18 airstrikes were carried out on command and support posts, warehouses with ammunition, fuel and lubricants, and logistics and transport facilities of the Russians.

"Missile and artillery units worked out a number of fire missions at 9 control points, 2 ferry crossings, 2 drone control points, at anti-aircraft defense means and at enemy concentration. Fire control over the Antonivskyi, Kakhovskyi and Dariyivskyi bridges continues," the OK indicates South.

It was established that as a result of the combat day, the enemy forces decreased by:

102 soldiers;

6 tanks;

a MSTA-B howitzer;

A Grad MLRS;

a mobile 120-mm mortar;

8 units of armored vehicles.

In addition, 5 ammunition warehouses were destroyed in the Bashtanka, Beryslav, and Kherson districts. The drone control center in the Pravdyne area and the ferry crossing near Kozatske were hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russians are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, transferring heavy equipment and strengthening the groups.