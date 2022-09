Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has left the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region), 5 observers remained at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 6 p.m. on September 1, 2022, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi left the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Most members of the delegation left the station with him," the statement said.

Energoatom noted that at the moment there are 5 representatives of the IAEA mission who unload the equipment they brought and continue to work at the station.

Observers are expected to be at the Zaporizhzhia NPP until September 3.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Grossi said that representatives of the mission will remain at the Zaporizhzhia NPP until September 3, and then the issue of the permanent presence of IAEA observers "in the area of ​ ​ the station" will be worked out.

On Thursday, the IAEA mission arrived at the nuclear power plant despite reports of intense shelling.

In the morning, Russian troops fired from mortars at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as a result of which the 5th power unit turned off.