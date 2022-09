The troops of the Russian occupation army for a hundred and ninety days since the start of the full-scale invasion continued attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in Donetsk region. All enemy attacks were repulsed.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Slovyansk direction, enemy units shelled the areas of Hrushuvaha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopillya, Dolyna, Krasnopillya, Dibrivne and Nova Dmytrivka settlements with barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

It used aviation to strike the areas of the settlements of Nova Dmytrivka and Bohorodychne.

It attempted an offensive in the direction of the village of Dolyna, had no success, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Raihorodok, Piskunivka, Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Yakovlivka, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Krasnopolivka, Zvanivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Vesela Dolyna with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

With offensive actions, it tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmutske and Zaytseve, but was unsuccessful and withdrew.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Rozivka, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Vodyane, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Pisky.

It carried out an airstrike on the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Neskuchne, and Oleksandropil.

With offensive and assault actions, it tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Opytne, but was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Novopavlivka direction, it shelled the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Prechistivka settlements.

An airstrike was carried out in the area of ​​Maryinka settlement.

With offensive and assault actions, it tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlement of Vodyane, but did not succeed, and withdrew.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, August 31, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military successfully repelled the attacks of the invaders in three directions in Donetsk region.

We also reported that last day the losses of the Russian army increased by 450 to about 48,350 killed.

The enemy army has also lost more than 10,000 units of ground, air and naval equipment since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.