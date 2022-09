Since Beginning Of Invasion, Russia Lost More Than 900 Elite Military Specialists - BBC

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than 900 elite military specialists, including GRU special forces, marines and paratroopers. It is reported by BBC.

So, according to the publication, as of September 1, 245 Rosgvardiya (Russian Guard) employees, mainly special forces officers, SOBR and OMON riot police, as well as 151 GRU special forces military, were killed in the Russian war. Almost one in four of those killed in the Russian Guard and GRU special forces is an officer.

Other elite military specialists who were killed include:

marines - 337 people,

Airborne forces - 144 people,

military pilots - 67 people,

FSB and FSO - 20 people.

According to Michael Kofman, an expert at the Center for Naval Analyses, for every Russian military killed during the war in Ukraine there are about 3.5 wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the losses of the troops of the invaders amounted to 47,900 occupiers, of which 350 - per day on August 30.

Meanwhile, the Russians are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, transferring heavy equipment and strengthening the group.