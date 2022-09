Occupiers Trying To Restore Logistics To Provide For Their Troops In South - General Staff

In the south, the Russian occupiers are trying to restore logistics to provide for their troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy focuses on holding its positions.

The enemy takes measures to replenish the losses.

It carried out shelling using tanks, barrel artillery, and rocket artillery along the contact line.

It also fired at civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the several settlements.

In order to conduct aerial reconnaissance, it actively used UAVs in this direction.

"The enemy is trying to restore logistical support for its troops," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the defense forces of the South are asking residents of the occupied territories, where active hostilities are currently underway, to find shelter and wait out the most dangerous period there.