Homeless People In Russia Began To Be Offered To Sign Contract To Be Sent To War In Ukraine - Mass Media

The leadership of St. Petersburg, as part of the formation of "nominal" battalions of volunteers, which are being formed to be sent to war in Ukraine, began to offer to sign a contract to the homeless.

This is reported by the Russian media Rotonda with reference to the local organization Nochlezhka, which helps homeless people.

According to a member of the organization, the other day a representative of the administration of the Frunzenskyi district of St. Petersburg came to Nochlezhka and offered to distribute leaflets with an invitation to sign up for a contract.

Representatives of Rotonda turned to the administration of the district with a request to comment on this information.

"The administration of the Frunzenskyi district confirmed this information. They explained that the main goal is to convey information about the service under the contract to everyone possible," the statement says.

At the same time, the administration emphasized that this is a personal initiative of each official. The leadership of the district allegedly did not give instructions to bring leaflets to the points of assistance to the homeless.

The leaflet says that men between the ages of 19 and 59 who are either fit for military service or have minor health limitations can sign the contract.

Also, "volunteers" are required to have at least a secondary education.

For signing the contract, they are promised a one-time payment of RUB 300,000 and an average salary of RUB 200,000. Those who signed the contract are also promised additional payments and benefits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War reported that the formation of so-called "volunteer" battalions had begun in Russia by order of the Kremlin.

We wrote that as part of the formation of "nominal" battalions in Moscow, the "Sobyaninsky regiment" was formed, where, however, mercenaries were actively recruited from the regions of Russia neighboring the capital.

In addition, in July, militants of the Russian private military company Wagner began recruiting "volunteers" from prison colonies and prisons.