The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of Russian troops in the area of Vodiane in the Novopavlivka direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops using tanks, barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems near the village of Zolota Nyva.

It launched an air strike in the area of the village of Maryinka.

The enemy held an offensive battle in the area of ​ the village of Vodiane, but did not have success, the report says.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the defenders of Ukraine with the use of barrel and rocket artillery, tanks in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoiakovlivka, Dorozhnianka, Zelene Pole, Charivne, Bilohiria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the south, the Russian occupiers are trying to restore logistics to provide their troops.