Zelenskyy Spoke With New Prime Minister Of Israel For First Time

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first telephone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had my first telephone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Israel. I expect his country to join the anti-Russian sanctions and to provide practical assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression," Zelenskyy wrote.

In late June, the Israeli parliament decided to dissolve itself, and new elections are scheduled for November 1.

The government will be headed by the current Minister of Foreign Affairs Lapid until November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-March, Israel publicly announced for the first time that it would join international sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Israel canceled visa-free travel with Ukraine and will not accept refugees, although at that time, since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation, 11,390 citizens from Ukraine had arrived in Israel.

In April, the Ukrainian embassy in Israel announced that Ukrainian refugees will be able to work in Israel and have basic social insurance.