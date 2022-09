Enemy Tried To Advance Near Vesela Dolyna And Zaitseve In Bakhmut Direction - AFU

The enemy tried to advance near the Vesela Dolyna and Zaitseve in the Bakhmut direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to conduct active hostilities, focusing its main efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

It keeps shelling and tries to improve the tactical position, actively conducts aerial reconnaissance.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out shelling using barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Raihorodok, Berestove, Rozdolivka, Tetianivka, Mala Piskunivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, Siversk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders fired at military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk, Dyliyivka.

Enemy units tried to conduct offensive battles in the areas of the settlements of Vesela Dolyna and Zaitseve.

In the Slovyansk direction, the invaders carried out shelling using tanks, barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopillia, Virnopillia, Hrushuvakha, conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine rebuffed the invaders in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions.