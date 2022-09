Lukashenko Declares His Support For RF’s War Against Ukraine, But He Will Not Lead Belarus Into Battle

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said that Belarus fully supports the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, but will fight only in the event of an external attack on its territory. Lukashenko stated this in his video address.

Thus, Lukashenko called the "main problem" the "demilitarization" of Ukraine and the threat of placing NATO weapons on its territory.

"The main problem is the demilitarization of Ukraine. So that NATO does not deploy the most modern missile weapons there, including nuclear warheads. Would that make it easier for us? No. That is why we absolutely support Russia in this regard," Lukashenko said.

He also emphasized that he was against the participation of Belarusians in the war. According to him, Belarus will fight under his leadership only if the country's borders are attacked by other states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lukashenko threatened the West with nuclear weapons, saying that the military aircraft of Belarus had already been converted to be able to carry them.

Earlier, Lukashenko "congratulated" Ukrainians on Independence Day and wished them a "peaceful sky".

Meanwhile, British intelligence believes that Lukashenko has become almost completely dependent on Russia, and his statements about Kyiv's obligation to agree to the Kremlin's demands are another indication of Putin's increasing pressure on the Belarusian dictator.