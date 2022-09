AFU Explain Why They Did Not Inform About Liberation Of Settlements In The South

The military does not publicize information about the liberation of settlements in the south of Ukraine, as this may harm the civilian population.

This was said by the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, during a briefing, RBC-Ukraine writes.

"We do not declare liberated settlements specifically for humanitarian purposes, because such settlements immediately come under enemy air and artillery fire. This should be understood by everyone and not be rushed with this information," Humeniuk said.

She added that the information about the release can be announced when the Ukrainian defenders advance and clear the settlements from the occupiers.

"Only after the settlements have been liberated from the enemy, cleared of the remnants of the occupiers, and our troops have advanced enough to secure the civilians who remained there. Only after that can there be a declaration of the liberation of the settlements. Previously, it was simply a very large, and there may be a fatal mistake," the speaker emphasized.

We will remind, earlier CNN reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine knocked out the Russian occupiers from 4 villages in Kherson region.

In addition, convoys of occupiers' equipment are moving from Melitopol towards Kherson.