The occupiers are preparing to evacuate employees of the Russian state corporation Rosatom, located on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar), to Melitopol.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, preparations are being made to evacuate Rosatom employees to Melitopol. To avoid panic among the employees of the station, preparation is conducted covertly. The evacuation will be accompanied by units of the Russian Guard, who at 7:00 a.m. left Melitopol in the direction of Enerhodar in a convoy," the Intelligence said.

According to Rosatom employees, it became known that if an International Atomic Energy Agency mission arrives at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, some personnel will not be allowed to enter the station.

The Defense Intelligence reports that at the moment there is a critical situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the fact that the occupiers do not allow to the territory of the NPP part of the station's employees, in particular, the personnel responsible for fire safety.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On Thursday, as a result of mortar shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP site, the 5th power unit turned off.

On the same day, a group of Russian helicopters К-52 attacked residential areas of Enerhodar.