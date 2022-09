North Macedonia transferred electric transformers to Ukraine to restore the energy infrastructure.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"North Macedonia became the first Contracting Party of the Energy Community to transfer emergency power equipment to Ukraine - six electric transformers provided by the distribution system operator Elektrodistribucija DOOEL, a subsidiary of EVN North Macedonia," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the coordination of the delivery of critical specialized energy equipment to Ukraine provided by private companies is carried out by the Ukraine Support Task Force of the Energy Community Secretariat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.4 billion for the purchase of generators and mobile boilers.