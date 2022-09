On the morning of September 1, a group of Russian K-52 helicopters struck the residential quarters of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

A mortar attack was also carried out in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and nuclear reactors.

"The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), led by its head, Rafael Grossi, is to begin at the ZNPP today. The morning shelling is part of the plan to provoke the mission, aimed at creating the desired image for the Kremlin. Obviously, the occupiers will traditionally try to blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for shelling the plant and civilians," informed the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, emergency protection was activated at Zaporizhzhia NPP due to shelling. Due to this, the 5th power unit was disconnected.

On August 31, the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced that the IAEA mission had arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs named the goals of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.