The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense asks residents of Crimea to provide information about the locations of the leaders of the occupation troops and local collaborators.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian peninsula is known for its autumn velvet season! Therefore, we ask all residents to urgently inform us of the "most popular" places to visit, namely: the exact location of the locations of the occupation forces (geolocation with coordinates is preferable), the place of residence of the leadership of the occupation forces (geolocation with coordinates is preferable), locations and routes of movement of military equipment, accurate data of local collaborators who switched to the side of the enemy (address of residence and location, geolocation with coordinates, name, positions and place of work) of persons who "sympathize" with the occupiers and other supporters of the occupation authorities," the Defense Intelligence notes.

Intelligence calls on residents of Crimea to help expel the invaders from Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukrainians in the south of the country, especially the Crimeans, for valuable information for intelligence.