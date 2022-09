The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region).

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The IAEA mission has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP," it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IAEA mission on Thursday left Zaporizhzhia for Enerhodar, despite reports of intense shelling.

At the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as a result of enemy shelling, the 5th power unit turned off.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, in Enerhodar, Russians are preparing an attempt on IAEA representatives.