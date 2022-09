Russian troops launched missile strikes on Odesa region from the territory of the occupied Crimea. This was announced on September 1 by the speaker of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk.

He emphasized that one missile was shot down, the other fell in an open area.

"Odesa region. Missile attack by the enemy. Strike from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. One Oniks missile was destroyed by air defense forces, the second hit an open area," the speaker clarified.

Bratchuk emphasized that there were no casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army previously kept five Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers in the waters of the Black Sea. Also, the occupiers have at their disposal ships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

On August 21, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Russia may increase the number of missile attacks on Ukraine on Independence Day.

We also reported that the Belarusian Gayun channel, which monitors the movement of military equipment of the Russian Federation through the territory of Belarus, warned of the intention of Russian troops to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine in the near future.