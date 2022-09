Emergency protection was activated on the 5th power unit of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to enemy shelling.

That follows from a statement by Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

"Today, September 1, 2022 at 4:57 a.m., as a result of another mortar shelling by the Russian occupation forces at the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the emergency protection was activated and the operating 5th power unit was shut down," the message reads.

In addition, in the transitional mode, the idle power unit 2 was de-energized with the start-up of diesel generators.

"This is the second time in the last 10 days that the criminal actions of the rioters have led to the shutdown of the unit and the de-energization of the station," Energoatom adds.

Power unit 6 continues to operate in the energy systems of Ukraine and at the same time supplies its own needs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

