Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company will provide 30% of Moldova's electricity needs in September.

Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development / Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Referring to the supply of electricity for September, Energocom signed the following contracts on supply of electricity: 67% of the contract was concluded with the Kuchurgan power station at a price of USD 59.9 per MWh, for September; 30% of the purchase was concluded with Energoatom, at a price of USD 77 per MWh; for 3% of the purchase (balancing of peak consumption), a contract was concluded with Ukrhydroenergo at a price of USD 100 per MWh," he wrote.

According to Spinu, the weighted average price of electricity for August was USD 66.23 MWh, while the electricity tariff for Moldovan citizens and the economy remains unchanged.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Energoatom started exporting electricity to Moldova in June.

On October 1, 2020, Energoatom exported electricity produced by Ukrainian nuclear power plants to Moldova for the first time.

Energoatom is the operator of four operating nuclear power plants, which operate 15 nuclear power units, of which 13 are VVER-1000 and 2 are VVER-440 with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, 2 hydro units of the Tashlytska pumped storage power plant (PSPP) with an installed capacity of 302 MW and 2 hydro units of the Oleksandrivska hydro-electric power station (HEPP) with an installed capacity of 11.5 MW.