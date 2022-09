The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 201 Russian invaders, 12 T-72 tanks, and 18 armored vehicles, as well as six ammunition depots in the southern direction.

That follows from a statement by the Southern Operational Command.

"A Sontsepek heavy flamethrower system, a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile complex, five MSTA-B howitzers, an Akatsia self-propelled howitzer, two self-propelled artillery installations, three mobile mortars were successfully destroyed. Six enemy ammunition depots in Beryslavske, the points of the 331st Parachute and 56th Airborne Assault regiments were liquidated," the message says.

As noted, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 24 strikes on the enemy's concentration points, its forces and means, command and support posts, logistics centers, transport routes and combat positions.

Also, missile and artillery units, within the framework of fire missions, struck the control points of unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare stations and radar, rocket salvo fire systems, and enemy air defense means.

In turn, during the day of August 31, the enemy launched a fire attack using heavy barrel artillery in Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

As earlier reported, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that the Ukrainian military is massively destroying the rear support of the occupiers in order to attack the Russians along the entire front line.

On Tuesday, August 30, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged failure of the counteroffensive of the AFU in Kherson region.

The head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, in response to this, stated that the Russians "cracked so much that they mistook their crack for ours" and therefore did not understand the real state of affairs.