IAEA inspectors will arrive at Zaporizhzhia NPP on Thursday despite Russia’s provocations – intelligence

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that the provocations of the Russian occupation army will not prevent the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The corresponding message was published on Telegram.

The Defense Intelligence noted that the mission of IAEA inspectors led by the organization's general director, Rafael Grossi, should arrive at the nuclear power plant on Thursday, September 1.

The agency reminded that the IAEA is on its way to the Zaporizhzhia NPP in order to assess the situation at the station and establish a permanent representation.

The possibility of the mission arriving at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is complicated by the Russian occupation forces, which are deliberately shelling the possible routes of the IAEA mission.

In addition, the occupiers do not stop shelling the Zaporizhia NPP itself.

