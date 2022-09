National TV Council will be able to apply to YouTube and Google demanding to remove information

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council will be able to apply to foreign content distribution platforms (social media and user video platforms such as YouTube and search engines) with a request to remove information under the first reading of the scandalous law On Media adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

This is stated in the text of bill 2693-d, which was adopted by the Parliament in the first reading on August 30.

The National Council can require social networks, search engines, and online platforms to remove information that violates the law and for the dissemination of which the media has been fined or even punished by suspension of broadcasting.

According to the bill, such sanctions can be imposed for significant and gross violations, which include calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order, separatism, violence, the spread of discriminatory expressions, the creation of positive images of communist figures, the spread of pornography, and the promotion of drugs.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council will be able to regulate all media in Ukraine in accordance with the scandalous law On Media adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) considers the adoption of the first reading of the bill "a step back from the standards of freedom of speech."

The bill on media is not supported by the vast majority of print media.

Some media experts believe that the bill in its current form is an attempt to introduce censorship.