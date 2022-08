A serviceman of the Russian army shot dead two employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) after he was convicted of drinking alcohol while on duty.

This is stated in the report, which ended up in the hands of two Western analysts, the British edition of Sky News reports.

The incident occurred in one of the cafes in the temporarily occupied Kherson.

It is reported that four FSB officers came to the institution. There they found two Russian military men drinking alcoholic beverages.

FSB officers allegedly made remarks to the military due to the fact that they drink alcohol while on duty.

One of the military took out a pistol and shot under the feet of the Russian special services officers.

While one of the FSB officers tried to grab a gun, another drunk Russian soldier shot them with an assault rifle. FSB officers returned fire.

It is reported that as a result of the shootout, two FSB officers and a sergeant in the Russian army were killed.

Western analysts note that this incident perfectly demonstrates the low level of discipline and morale among the Russian military in occupied Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Kakhovka operational group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that units of Ukrainian troops launched an offensive north of the occupied Kherson.

According to the military, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to break through the first line of defense of the enemy, which was occupied by mobilized men from the ORDLO.

On Tuesday, August 30, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged failure of the offensive of Ukrainian troops near Kherson.

Commenting on this statement, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russian military "took their crack for ours," so they did not understand the real state of affairs in the Kherson direction.