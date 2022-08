Russians Tried To Break Through AFU Defense In 3 Directions In Donetsk Region - General Staff

During the hundred and eighty-ninth day of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the Russian occupation army attempted to advance in Donetsk region, but were stopped by servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired at military and civilian infrastructure facilities in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar and Zyitseve.

Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy offensive attempts in the direction of Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Mayorsk settlements.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery near Avdiivka, Opytne, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Staromykhailivka.

It made an unsuccessful attack attempt in the direction of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Novopavlivka direction, shelling of the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka settlements was recorded. The enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the area of Pobieda, but was unsuccessful.

In the Slovyansk direction, the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Dolyna, Bohorodychne, and Dibrivne settlements were hit by fire.

An airstrike was carried out near Virnopilla.

The enemy is trying to improve the logistical support of its troops.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery near Vesele, Bohorodychne, Zakitne, Hryhorivka, and Spirne.

It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, August 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops began to strengthen the grouping of its troops in the Donetsk direction.

And on Monday, August 29, it became known that units of the Ukrainian military launched an attack on the positions of the invaders north of Kherson.

According to the message of the Kakhovka operational group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers were able to break through the first line of defense of the invaders.