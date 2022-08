Razvan Munteanu, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Business Development of PrivatBank, decided to continue his career outside the bank from September 14, 2022.

This is stated in the bank's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 17, 2020, the Supervisory Board of PrivatBank approved Razvan Munteanu as the deputy chairman of the bank's board for business development.

Munteanu is a well-known European banker who at one time managed the launch of Mastercard acquiring and card payments in Europe, the development of the card business at Citi Bank and retailing at Raiffeisen Bank International.

The banker with an IT education has over 20 years of unique experience in the development of cashless infrastructure and retail banking services in various European countries.

Before joining the PrivatBank team, Munteanu managed Addiko Bank, a European banking group specializing in serving private clients and small businesses, as CEO.

In addition, it is reported that as a result of the competitive selection conducted by the bank's supervisory board, three new members of the board were elected: Dmytro Musienko - member of the board for retail business, Yevhen Zaihraev - member of the board for small and medium-sized business, and Anton Razumnyi - member of the board for compliance issues.

The appointment of Dmytro Musienko and Yevhen Zaihraev will take effect from September 15, 2022, the appointment of Anton Razumnyi - after the approval of the National Bank of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of PrivatBank belongs to the state represented by the Ministry of Finance.

The management strategy of state banks envisages the sale of PrivatBank within 5 years.