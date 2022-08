Transport In Kyiv Will Not Work During Air Alerts, But New Information Will Appear At Stops

Public transport in Kyiv will continue to stop moving in the event of an air alerts, but now public transport stops will be equipped with information about the nearest shelters. This is reported in a Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In accordance with the decision of the Defense Council of the city of Kyiv, the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration and Kyivpastrans utility enterprise were instructed to equip transport stops with information about the nearest shelters.

After the end of air alert, everyone will be able to continue trip in the same vehicle or use the next one. At the same time, it is not necessary to pay the fare again after the air alert.

"The city authorities call on passengers to use shelters and not stay at stops during an air alert," the Kyiv City State Administration press service writes.

We will remind, from August 1, the capital authorities ordered to stop ground city transport during air alarms. It is claimed that the transport will wait for 10 minutes after the air alarm is ended.

It is reported that the money for an unfulfilled trip will not be returned to Kyivans. However, passengers will not have to pay for the fare again in the event of ground public transport being stopped during an air alert.