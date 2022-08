In the near future, the administration of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, will announce the provision of additional security assistance to Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made today, August 31, by the official representative of the Department of State, John Kirby, Reuters writes.

"In the coming days, announcements will be made about future security assistance," he said during a briefing.

It will be recalled that the day before it became known that the USA had supplied Ukraine with weapons and other military aid necessary for a counteroffensive in the south.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Western media that over the past few months, the United States has fulfilled numerous requests from the Ukrainian side, which asked to hand over weapons needed for an offensive operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last weekend it became known that the U.S. Department of Defense ordered the production of NASAMS air defense systems for Ukraine at the American company Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

We also reported that on August 24, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new USD 3 billion military aid package for Ukraine.