Sweden Publishes Details Of New Aid Package For Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde, announced that the seventh package of Swedish military aid to Ukraine will consist of artillery ammunition worth SEK 500 million.

She wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government handed Ukraine the seventh military package with artillery ammunition in the amount of SEK 500 million," the statement reads.

Linde emphasized that this is not the last package of military aid.

In addition, Sweden is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with Archer artillery, RBS70 anti-aircraft defense.

"This is not the last package. The Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) and the Armed Forces will evaluate the possibility of providing Archer artillery, RBS70 air defense, etc.," the minister emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier in Sweden it was announced that another package of military aid would be provided to Ukraine, but without details.

In July, the Swedish government transferred SEK 577.7 million (or almost UAH 1.7 billion equivalent) to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.