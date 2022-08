Russian Army Able To Open Second Theatre Of War, Bundeswehr General Warns

General Eberhard Zorn, the highest-ranking soldier of the Bundeswehr, has said that the Russian army still has sufficient strength and can open a second theater of war.

The British edition of Sky News reports this with reference to the statement of Zorn.

"The bulk of the Russian land forces may be tied down in Ukraine at the moment but, even so, we should not underestimate the Russian land forces' potential to open a second theatre of war," warned General Eberhard Zorn, the highest-ranking soldier of the Bundeswehr.

He recalled that in addition to the land army, Russia has a navy and air force.

Zorn noted that most of the Russian fleet has not yet been involved in the war in Ukraine, and the Russian air force has significant potential and poses a threat even to the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Given this, the German General believes, Russia is quite capable of expanding the conflict.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August, the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian army was concentrating units in the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

According to the command, Russia can use these troops in the northern regions of Ukraine to restrain the offensive of the Ukrainian military.

We also reported that according to Ukrainian intelligence, the command of the Russian army intends to strengthen the defense of Crimea by conscripts from Moscow and St. Petersburg.