The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, on Wednesday at about 3 p.m., the IAEA mission arrived in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, the mayor of Enerhodar (Zaporizhzhia region) Dmytro Orlov said that on Wednesday Russian troops shelled Enerhodar, where the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by Director General Rafael Grossi, was heading.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian intelligence, in Enerhodar, Russians are preparing an attempt on IAEA representatives.