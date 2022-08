EU Will Suspend Agreement With Russia On Simplification Of Visa Issuance - Szijjarto

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, announced that the European Union will suspend the agreement with the Russian Federation on the simplification of issuing visas.

This is stated in a Reuters statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Union will suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, but a total visa ban will not be imposed as there is no consensus on this," read the statement, citing a message by Szijjarto on Facebook on Wednesday.

He also emphasized that Hungary, together with some other member states, opposed the Russian visa ban at the meeting of EU ministers in Prague.

It is noted that the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry also announced that Hungary signed an agreement with Russian Gazprom on additional gas supplies from September 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Szijjarto previously reported that Hungary is against visa restrictions for Russians, the country does not plan to introduce visa restrictions for Russian citizens or complicate the procedure for issuing visas.

In addition, Hungary began to receive additional gas from Russia after Szijjarto's trip to Moscow.