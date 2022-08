In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, near the headquarters of collaborators there was an explosion.

The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram channel.

"Occupied Berdiansk. Near the headquarters of the We Are Together With Russia collaboration organization, which is actively participating in the preparation for the pseudo-referendum, something exploded this morning. There is no information about the victims. It looks like someone unsuccessfully threw a cigarette butt," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 800 people received Russian passports in Berdiansk in two months, which is a very low figure relative to the number of residents of the city.

Besides, as a result of a full-scale Russian invasion, Berdiansk on the coast of the Sea of ​Azov was left without vacationers and without profit. Local entrepreneurs provide any services to encourage people to stay in their hotel or sit in a cafe.