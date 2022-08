They Took Their Crack For Ours - AFU On Russia’s Statement About Counteroffensive Failure In Kherson Region

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, commenting on the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense that the alleged counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops in the Kherson direction failed, said that they perceived their crack for ours. She said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They were cracking so hard that they took their crack for ours, probably, and therefore did not hear the true state of affairs. Finally, time and our endurance will tell," she said.

Regarding the state of affairs in the Kherson direction, she noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to work on the destruction of the enemy's logistics centers, the termination of transport links for pulling up reserves, the destruction of ammunition depots and this work is quite effective.

In particular, she recalled the destruction of Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers, from which the enemy had long shelled Mykolaiv.

She added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to keep under fire all transport directions and routes that the enemy can use to expose reserves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Kakhovka operational group of troops reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through the first line of defense of the invaders in Kherson region.

After reports of a counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the alleged failure of the offensive of Ukrainian troops in Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih and other directions.

Earlier, Humeniuk said that the tactics of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region, which involves the exhaustion of enemy forces, significantly affect the morale of the invaders.