On Tuesday, August 30, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds for UAH 323 million, USD 48.4 million and EUR 50.2 million.

This is evidenced from the data of the Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Finance placed securities with circulation terms of 6 months at UAH 228 million at 12% per annum, 1 year - at UAH 2 million at 14% per annum and 1.2 years - at UAH 93 million at 16% per annum.

Securities in dollars are placed with a circulation period of 6 months at USD 2.1 million at 4% per annum, 1 year - at USD 16.2 million at 4.5% per annum and 1.5 years - at USD 30.1 million at 4% per annum.

Securities in euros papers have a circulation period of 1.5 years and are placed at EUR 50.2 million at 2.5% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Finance said that war bonds are primarily a tool to support the state budget during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and not a tool to maximize income from investment activities, so rates from war bonds remain fixed.