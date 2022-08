AFU Eliminate Another 350 Occupiers Over Day. Recent Data Of General Staff

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the losses of the invaders' troops have been 47,900 occupiers, of which 350 over the past 24 hours. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the Russian occupiers suffered the largest losses over the past day in the Donetsk and Kurakhove directions.

Russia's total combat losses as of August 31 were approximately:

personnel - about 47,900 (+ 350) people eliminated;

tanks - 1,974 (+ 20);

armored fighting vehicles - 4,312 (+ 18);

artillery systems - 1091 (+ 12);

MLRS - 285 (+ 3);

air defense systems - 152 (+ 1);

aircraft - 234 (+ 0);

helicopters - 204 (+ 0);

operational-tactical level drones - 849 (+ 2);

cruise missiles - 196 (+ 0);

ships/boats - 15 (+ 0);

vehicles and tank trucks - 3,236 (+ 19);

special equipment - 103 (+ 0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, transferring heavy equipment and strengthening its grouping.

The occupiers are regrouping in the Zaporizhzhia direction, retreated in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. At the same time, the Russian military is strengthening its grouping in the Donetsk direction.