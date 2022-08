MONITORING: Ukraine And Poland Plan To Build Pipeline To Transport Vegetable Oil

Ukraine and Poland plan to build a pipeline to transport vegetable oil from Ukraine to the port of Gdansk.

This was reported by wnp.pl with reference to the office of the Prime Minister of Poland, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Ukraine and Poland plan to conclude a memorandum on the development of a cross-border pipeline project for the transportation of vegetable oils from Ukraine to the port of Gdansk.

The countries will also create a working group that will present possible project location options for agreement.

The working group will also provide information on possible approximate technical parameters, cost and conditions of project implementation, in particular, the proposed pipeline laying route.

The memorandum will be concluded for three years with automatic extension for subsequent three-year periods.

