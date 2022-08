On Wednesday, August 31, the Russian occupiers shelled Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia NPP is located, where the IAEA mission is heading. This was reported by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov in Telegram.

Orlov said that the occupiers fired at the building of the Enerhodar City Council on Wednesday, August 31.

"The morning of August 31. The Enerhodar city council building," he said.

As Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol Regional Military Administration, noted, the purpose of this "action" is to create a suitable picture for the IAEA commission and to form a pool of local residents who will report to the commission under media cameras about the shelling of the city from our side of the reservoir.

"Remember the crucified boy in panties? The same thing, only now they are trying to put the “panties” on the residents of Enerhodar," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are preparing an attempt on IAEA representatives in Enerhodar.

On Tuesday, Podoliak reported that the occupiers are shelling the corridors through which the IAEA mission is supposed to reach the Zaporizhzhia NPP.